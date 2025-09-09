Belarus welcomes over 167,000 visa-waiver travelers since 1 Jan 2025

- Advertisement -

MINSK, Sep 9 (BelTA/APP): Since 1 January 2025, Belarus has hosted 167,506 travelers from 38 countries included in the visa-waiver program. Most travelers came from Belarus’ neighboring countries: Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland.

A total of 1,199,242 European residents have visited Belarus since 15 April 2022. They included 383,659 visitors from Latvia, 646,199 people from Lithuania, and 121,758 visitors from Poland,BelTA learned from the State Border Committee.

On 19 July 2024 the visa-waiver program was extended to include 35 more countries. A total of 47,626 citizens of these countries have visited Belarus.

The border committee also recalled that the head of state extended the visa-waiver program for citizens of 38 European countries. Foreigners will be able to come to Belarus without a visa until 31 December 2025. Detailed information about the visa waiver is available in the special section on the website of the State Border Committee and the Border of Belarus app.