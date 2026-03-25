Belarus, Vietnam agree to hold Cinema Days

MINSK, Mar 25 (BelTA/APP): Belarus and Vietnam have agreed on an exchange of Film Days, BelTA learned from the Belarusian diplomatic mission in Hanoi.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Vladimir Borovikov, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture of Belarus, together with Director of the Cinema Department of the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism Dang Tran Cuong, signed an interdepartmental protocol on the organization of Belarusian Cinema Days in Vietnam and Vietnamese Cinema Days in Belarus.

The event was held under the patronage of Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong and in the presence of national and regional media.

In his welcoming remarks, the head of the Belarusian diplomatic mission emphasized the importance of intensifying joint cultural events at the new stage of strategic partnership between the countries to promote people’s diplomacy, as well as the uniqueness of the exchange Cinema Days, which will be held for the first time in the history of bilateral relations.