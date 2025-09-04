Belarus, Uzbekistan to set up joint foreign trade company

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

VITEBSK, Sep 4 (BelTA/APP): Belarus and Uzbekistan are working on the creation of a joint specialized foreign trade company with offices in Minsk and Tashkent, Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade Khurram Teshabayev said during the plenary session at the 3rd Belarus-Uzbekistan Women’s Business Forum in Vitebsk.

He stressed that Uzbekistan places particular importance to strengthening trade and economic cooperation with Belarus. “Thanks to active, open, and constructive dialogue, interaction between our countries is showing steady and consistent growth. Over the past year, Belarus-Uzbekistan cooperation has been gaining momentum in all areas,” Khurram Teshabayev said. “In order to further develop trade with our Belarusian partners, we are working on the creation of a joint specialized foreign trade company with offices in Minsk and Tashkent and trading houses featuring permanent showrooms. This measure will ensure more effective promotion of products in the markets of both countries, simplify logistics and customs procedures, and reduce delivery times and costs for participants in foreign economic activity”,BelTA has learned.

Another area for effective and productive cooperation is agriculture. Uzbekistan is interested in advanced technologies, efficient agricultural solutions used in Belarus. The country hopes to deepen cooperation in the processing of agricultural products and their export.

The deputy minister stressed that Uzbekistan has created a favorable investment and business environment. The country is open to cooperation in such promising areas as the establishment of joint ventures in mechanical engineering, the textile, food, and pharmaceutical industries, electrical engineering, and the production of building materials. “Our cooperation can be much broader and develop on the basis of complementarity and effective partnership. We invite Belarusian companies to establish joint production of high value‑added goods in Uzbekistan, with subsequent export to the countries of South Asia: our neighbors Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India. The combined population of these countries exceeds 1.5 billion people, which is a huge market,” Khurram Teshabayev added.