Belarus, Turkmenistan show interest in fostering economic ties

MINSK, 29 May (BelTA/APP): On 23-27 May Belarusian business got a chance to demonstrate its potential in Turkmenistan thanks to the joint efforts of the Minsk branch of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BelCCI) and the Belarusian embassy in Turkmenistan, with the support of partners.

The event took place as part of the 24th international multidisciplinary exhibition White City Ashgabat marking City Day. It became an ideal venue for Belarus to demonstrate its opportunities. The delegation included heads of five Belarusian enterprises ready for dialogue and cooperation ,BelTA reported.

In addition to the participation in the exhibition, the key events of the program included bilateral negotiations at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan and the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan. The meeting with representatives of the Women of Turkmenistan in Business Union was of particular importance. It emphasized the importance of developing business contacts at all levels.

The Belarusian delegation had a unique opportunity to visit modern Turkmen enterprises to learn about the advanced technologies of strawberry growing, innovative lines for the production of polypropylene bags and dynamically developing production of construction materials. These visits became the basis for mutual understanding and search for common ground.

Belarusian companies presented their Turkmen partners with competitive products that aroused huge interest. The negotiations focused on the supply of high-tech medical products and equipment, reliable railway automation and telemechanics devices.

The parties agreed to conclude contracts for the supply of Turkmenistan’s polypropylene hose, fresh fruits and vegetables of the highest quality to Belarus. The parties also discussed opportunities for placing an order in Turkmenistan for the production of specific plastic products using molds provided by Belarus. This project opens the way to technological cooperation.

Personal contacts established during the talks and visits have become the most important asset for future joint projects. The parties expressed their mutual desire to develop and deepen economic ties.