Belarus top Group A at Victory Cup in Minsk

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

MINSK, Sep 5 (BelTA/APP): The Belarusian duo of Nadezhda Tishkova and Olga Abramenko secured a second win at the ongoing beach volleyball Victory Cup in Minsk.

The Belarusian pair vied for first place in qualifying Group A against sisters Anastasia Garmash and Ekaterina Garmash from Proton Saratov. Both pairs had secured victories over the St. Petersburg duo of Daria Shustova and Ulyana Smirnova the day before. Today, the starting set was played on equal terms, with the Belarusians proving more successful in the closing stages (21-19). In the second set, our players saved two set points before converting their first chance to win the match, finishing 22-20 for a 2-0 victory,BelTA has learned

In Friday’s quarterfinal, Nadezhda Tishkova and Olga Abramenko will face the current Russian Beach Volleyball Championships bronze medalists, Anastasia Barsuk and Daria Pavlova from Moscow Oblast’s Zarechye-Odintsovo, who finished second in Group B. The match is scheduled to start at 11:30. The semifinals will be held on the same day, with the medal matches due to take place on 6 September.