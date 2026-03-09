Belarus to resume training female pilots

MINSK, Mar 9 (Kyodo/APP): Artyom Neverko, Deputy Head for Academic Affairs at the Belarusian Military Academy, told the STV TV channel about the aircraft which will be used to train female pilots at the academy, BelTA has learned.

Since 2010, the Military Academy has not enrolled female pilot cadets. “Every year, literally every week, the Military Academy received calls asking whether there would be enrollment for female pilot specialties this year or the next. This year, perhaps in part because it has been declared the Year of the Belarusian Woman, the defense minister decided to enroll two female pilots. They will study the state aviation aircraft operation with two specializations, or more simply put – airplane pilot and helicopter pilot,” Artyom Neverko explained.

In his words, the decision was made due to the great interest the women have shown in training specifically to become pilots.

Artyom Neverko stated that the female pilots will be trained on Yak-52 and L-39 aircraft. “Later, the command of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces will determine the specific types of aircraft and helicopters that the women will fly,” the deputy head said.

According to him, the vast majority of female cadets who enroll at the Military Academy make it to graduation. “They successfully handle all the tasks assigned to a cadet at the Military Academy. For us, women are a source of special pride. When a woman joins a male team, that team becomes more energetic. This team approaches its service and academic tasks more conscientiously. They perform better in physical training and combat training matters,” he said.