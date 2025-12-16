Belarus sends National Day greetings to Bahrain

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

MINSK, Dec 16 (BelTA/APP): On behalf of the Belarusian people and himself, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent National Day greetings to the King of Bahrain Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and to the people of the country, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian leader.

In his message to the King, Aleksandr Lukashenko stated: “This holiday unites the people of your country in their commitment to strengthening statehood, preserving traditions, and further developing their homeland. Today, under your wise leadership, the Kingdom is confidently moving forward along the path of socioeconomic growth, improving its international standing and the quality of life of its citizens.”

The president emphasized that Belarus highly values its friendly relations with Bahrain, which are founded on principles of trust and mutual respect. “We are ready to add new substance to our relations and implement joint projects aimed at ensuring food security and promoting sustainable progress in both countries,” he assured.

In his separate message to Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that Belarus views Bahrain as an important partner in the Gulf region. “I am confident that further expansion of bilateral cooperation and the implementation of joint projects in industry, investment, science, and technology will contribute to strengthening the ties between our peoples,” he added.