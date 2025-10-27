Belarus sees low rate of respiratory infections in October

- Advertisement -

MINSK, 27 October (BelTA) – Belarus is experiencing a low incidence rate of Acute Respiratory Infections (ARI) in October, Inna Karaban, Head of the Department of Hygiene, Epidemiology, and Prevention at the Belarusian Healthcare Ministry, said in a new episode of BelTA’s Nation Speaks project.

“The current ARI incidence rate is typical for this time of year. In fact, it has even decreased compared to September. This is because in September, when children return to schools, the transmission of infections to each other and to parents begins. After the summer period, a rise in cases is expected. Once the groups have settled, the incidence rate subsides a bit and takes on the patterns characteristic of each season. That is why our current incidence level is low,” Inna Karaban explained.

At the same time, the department head noted that over 200 different viruses are circulating in Belarus, and the term “epidemic surge” cannot be applied to each of them.