Belarus, India aim to ramp up trade, industrial cooperation

MINSK, Oct 28 (BelTA/APP): The eighth round of Belarus-India consultations on general political issues at the level of foreign ministries took place in Minsk on 27 October, BelTA learned from the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Belarusian side was led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yevgeny Shestakov, with the Indian side headed by Secretary (West) of the Ministry of External Affairs of India Sibi George. The parties noted a significant intensification of bilateral contacts amid current geopolitical turbulence in the world, which confirms the high level of mutual trust and support and lays the groundwork for further expanding ties.

The entire agenda of the Belarusian-Indian relations was discussed during the talks, including boosting political dialogue, mutual trade, and industrial cooperation, expanding the legal framework, and bilateral interaction within the EAEU, SCO, and BRICS, promoting direct bilateral contacts to advance humanitarian cooperation. The parties exchanged views on topical issues of the regional and global agenda.

The parties noted that the potential for bilateral interaction is not fully realized and that there is a wide range of areas of mutual interest.

Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov also held a meeting with the head of the Indian delegation. The parties discussed the dynamic growth of bilateral cooperation in major areas, including political, economic and humanitarian affairs.