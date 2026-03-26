Belarus, DPRK discuss joint industrial projects

PYONGYANG, Mar 26 (BelTA/APP): Belarus and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) are discussing the implementation of joint mutually beneficial industrial projects, Belarusian Industry Minister Andrei Kuznetsov told journalists in Pyongyang, BelTA has learned.

“We need to work openly and pursue mutually beneficial bilateral ties. We have already discussed agricultural mechanization and the integration of our industrial enterprises. Over these working days, we have already outlined our plans. We are looking forward to hosting our Korean partners so that we can show each other what we have to offer,” the industry minister said.

Andrei Kuznetsov expressed confidence that such cooperation would ultimately give an impetus to the development of both countries.