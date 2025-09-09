Belarus’ Devid Nhuyen makes top 10 at Karate 1-Series A in Salzburg

- Advertisement -

MINSK, Sep 9 (BelTA/APP): The Belarusian athlete Devid Nhuyen has made the top ten at the Karate 1-Series A tournament of the World Karate Federation, held in Salzburg, Austria, BelTA has learned.

Competing in the men’s -75 kg category, Devid Nhuyen started by defeating Denmark’s Christoffer Nielsen before losing to the eventual champion, Raiki Funato of Japan. In the repechage, he secured wins over opponents from France and Slovenia but was narrowly defeated 9:10 by Germany’s Roman Raiswich in the bronze medal match qualifier. This placed him seventh overall in a field of 95 competitors.

The tournament in Salzburg featured over 1,200 karatekas from 82 countries, with the Belarusian team represented by 11 athletes. Maryia Azarava (women’s -61kg category) had the best finish among the Belarusian women, reaching the round of 16.

At the previous Series A tournament held in Larnaca, Cyprus, in February, Belarusian Ivan Kudzinau won gold in the men’s 84+ kg category. The final stage of the 2025 Karate Series A will be held in the capital of Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur, in early October.