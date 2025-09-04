Thursday, September 4, 2025
Belarus delivers humanitarian aid to victims of Tajikistan earthquake

MINSK, Sep 4 (BelTA/APP): Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Tajikistan Viktor Denisenko took part in a ceremony to hand over humanitarian aid to citizens affected by earthquakes in the Rasht and Tojikobod districts, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The humanitarian aid was provided to Tajikistan in accordance with a decision of the Belarusian government.

The Tajik side was represented at the event by First Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Emergency Situations and Civil Defense under the Government of Tajikistan Latifzoda Hotamsho Latif.

Addressing the ceremony participants, Viktor Denisenko stressed that Belarus was one of the first nations to respond to the tragedy and send humanitarian aid. The Belarusian ambassador offered his condolences to all the victims and wished them a speedy recovery and return to normal life.

