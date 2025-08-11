Belarus’ construction sector to focus on innovation, quality, digital transformation

- Advertisement -

MINSK, Aug 11 (BelTA/APP): The Belarusian construction industry’s development priorities for the coming years were outlined to a BelTA correspondent by the Architecture and Construction Ministry.

“The primary goal of the transformations is to overhaul all processes – shifting from quantity to quality,” the ministry explained. This applies to construction practices, territorial development, regulatory framework, innovations and breakthrough solutions, and workforce training.

The ministry noted that this objective will be achieved through construction industrialization – reducing manual labor at construction sites, production facilities, and design stages while increasing the share of prefabricated structures of all types.

“The plan also involves relocating ‘wet processes’ to production premises, quality improvement, robotization of production processes, and implementation of small-scale mechanization tools. These measures will reduce manual labor intensity at construction sites by 10-25% while multiplying productivity,” the ministry added.

Modernization will continue for housing construction plants and large-panel construction organizations, with Belarusian Glass Company being relocated to Minsk, the officials stated.

“Another key focus will be industry digitalization – transferring multiple processes from humans to machines, automating and accelerating document flow while dramatically reducing its volume,” the ministry added.