Thursday, March 20, 2025
International News

Belarus, China’s Shanxi discuss bilateral cooperation

FILE PHOTO: Flags of Canada and China are placed for the first China-Canada economic and financial strategy dialogue in Beijing, China, November 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Pool/File Photo
9
MINSK, 20 March (BelTA/APP): Belarusian diplomats met with the leadership of the Foreign Affairs Office of Shanxi Province, China on Thursday.
During the negotiations, the parties discussed urgent matters of bilateral cooperation and outlined further steps for joint work in trade and economy,BelTA learned from the Belarusian Embassy in Beijing.
The Chinese side also proposed considering the participation of Belarusian representatives in the Taiyuan Energy Low Carbon Development Forum in 2025.
Shanxi Province is located in northern China and borders the provinces of Hebei, Shaanxi, and Henan. Its administrative center is Taiyuan, one of China’s major industrial cities. The province spans an area of 156,800 square kilometers with a population of 34.6 million people.
Shanxi is rich in coal, coalbed methane, and bauxite resources. The region is known for its heavy, transport, and electrical engineering industries, including the production of industrial, energy, agricultural, and specialized equipment.

