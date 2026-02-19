Thursday, February 19, 2026
Belarus, Arab League outline steps to strengthen cooperation



MINSK, Feb 19 (BelTA/APP): Yevgeny Sobolevsky, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Egypt and Permanent Representative of Belarus to the League of Arab States, met with Khaled Manzlawiy, Assistant Secretary-General for International Political Affairs at the Arab League.

The parties exchanged views on the regional agenda. They discussed plans for holding joint events in both bilateral and multilateral formats, BelTA learned from the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The parties also outlined further steps to enhance cooperation between Belarus, the League of Arab States, and its specialized agencies.

