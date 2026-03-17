Baseball: Yamamoto named Dodgers’ Opening Day starter for 2nd year in row

GLENDALE, Mar 17 (Keyodo/APP): Japanese right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto will be the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Opening Day starter for the second straight year in a home game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on March 26, his club’s skipper said Monday.

With the Dodgers aiming for a third consecutive World Series title, manager Dave Roberts said, “It is a pretty easy decision.”

The 27-year-old Yamamoto, who won the 2025 World Series MVP, pitched for the Japanese national team in the World Baseball Classic, allowing two runs in an 8-5 quarterfinal loss to Venezuela.

Yamamoto rejoined the Dodgers on Monday and played catch at the team’s training facility in Glendale, Arizona.

Last year, the Japanese ace went 12-8 with a 2.49 ERA in his second MLB season. He earned three wins in the World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays.