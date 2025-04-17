Baseball: Ohtani launches 6th home run as Dodgers outgun Rockies

- Advertisement -

LOS ANGELES, Apr 17 (KYODO/APP): Shohei Ohtani blasted his sixth home run of the season for the Los Angeles Dodgers in a wild 8-7 win over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday.

The reigning National League MVP led off with a 448-foot blast over right field as the home side battered Colorado starter German Marquez in the first inning at Dodger Stadium.

Freddie Freeman followed with a homer against the right-hander, sending his big fly into the stands a few rows short of Ohtani’s for a 2-1 lead.

Ohtani added his second RBI of the inning after the Dodgers batted through their lineup, chasing Marquez (0-3) with a line drive to right that extended the lead to 7-1.

Colorado rallied back to 7-6 in a five-run third featuring a Michael Toglia grand slam, prompting skipper Dave Roberts to remove Los Angeles starter Bobby Miller early.

Andy Pages delivered an RBI single for the Dodgers to make it 8-6 in the fifth before Colorado once again cut the deficit to one run on Kyle Farmer’s seventh-inning RBI groundout.

Ohtani struck out twice to finish 2-for-5 with the two RBIs and one run scored.

At San Diego’s Petco Park, Seiya Suzuki returned from a three-game absence with a right wrist injury and went 1-for-4 for the Chicago Cubs in their 4-2 loss to the San Diego Padres.