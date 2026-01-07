Bangladesh Bank digitalizes export procedures with new electronic document framework

- Advertisement -

DHAKA, Jan 7 (BSS/APP) : In a significant move toward nationwide digitalization, Bangladesh Bank (BB) has issued new guidelines to enable the electronic submission and processing of export documents.

According to a BB circular issued today, Authorized Dealers (ADs) are now permitted to process export documents through bank-to-bank electronic means.

The new policy applies to documentary collection arrangements under both Documents against Payment (DP) and Documents against Acceptance (DA) modes. This initiative aims to align national export procedures with global digitalization standards, specifically following the Uniform Rules for Collections (URC 522) Supplement for Electronic Presentation (eURC).

Under the new instructions, ADs must ensure a prior mutual agreement exists with their overseas counterparts, such as collecting or presenting banks. This agreement must specify the format for electronic records and the designated place of presentation.

Furthermore, all sales contracts must explicitly indicate that documentary collection will be handled electronically under eURC guidelines.

Where local laws permit Electronic Transferable Records (ETRs), ADs may present all documents—including those related to cargo title—electronically, provided their legal attributes remain fully preserved.

If local laws do not permit ETRs, documents involving title to goods or transferability (such as bills of lading or bills of exchange) must still be sent physically. Other supporting documents may continue to be sent electronically.

If a collecting bank requires physical documents despite electronic presentation, ADs may provide authenticated electronic copies marked ‘Electronically Received-Authenticated Copy’.

To maintain the integrity of the process, the central bank has authorized several secure endorsement methods. For transport documents issued via recognized platforms, ADs may use digital signatures or platform-based tools with audit trails. Alternatively, a Digitally Signed Endorsement Certificate (DSEC) or SWIFT-based messages may be utilized to prove endorsement.

Banks are required to maintain a complete audit trail of all electronic submissions and store these records securely in compliance with existing regulations. They are also encouraged to align their systems with international information security standards.

Bangladesh Bank has advised that the adoption of electronic processing should follow a risk-based and phased approach. Banks are authorized to commence these operations on a pilot basis and must promptly inform the central bank upon the initiation of such activities. This gradual rollout is intended to ensure a smooth transition while maintaining the legal enforceability and security of the nation’s export processes.