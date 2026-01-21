Bahrain inaugurates largest electricity transmission station

- Advertisement -

MANAMA, Jan 21 (Xinhua/APP): Bahrain on Tuesday inaugurated the 400-kV Al Jasra power station, the largest electricity transmission facility in the kingdom.

President of the Electricity and Water Authority Kamal bin Ahmed Mohamed said the project will enable the authority to implement strategic initiatives while enhancing the reliability and sustainability of electricity and water services, according to the Bahrain News Agency.

He explained that the project includes the construction of a 400/220 kV transmission station in Al Jasra, the installation of more than 120 km of 400 kV high-voltage cables and approximately 96 km of 220 kV cables, and their integration into the national electricity grid.

The project also upgrades the Gulf Cooperation Council electricity interconnection from 200 kV to 400 kV, increasing interconnection capacity with GCC countries from 926 megawatts to 1,359 megawatts.

Kamal noted that the Al Jasra station is one of Bahrain’s major national projects and was implemented in cooperation with leading international companies.