Azerbaijan’s strategic role highlighted at International Agribusiness Forum

ATHENS, March 24 (AZERTAC/APP) : Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Greece, Arif Mammadov, participated in a panel discussion titled “The Impact of Global Geopolitics on Food Security” at the 8th International Agribusiness Forum held in Athens, which focused on agriculture, food security, and agribusiness.

In his remarks, the ambassador emphasized that food security is now closely linked not only to agriculture but also to energy security, transport routes, and geopolitical stability. He noted that conflicts and disruptions in logistics chains have a direct impact on global food markets.

Highlighting Azerbaijan’s strategic position connecting Europe and Asia, the ambassador described the country as a reliable transport and energy partner. He stated that the documents signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington on August 8, 2025, are of significant importance for peace and stability in the region. “As a result, economic effects are already being observed, including the expansion of transit opportunities in the region,” he added.

The ambassador also noted that the decline in energy prices has a positive impact on agricultural costs and food prices. He underscored the importance of the Middle Corridor and the TRIPP project, highlighting their role as reliable alternatives between Asia and Europe.

In conclusion, he emphasized the importance of diversifying transport routes, ensuring stability in energy markets, and strengthening international cooperation to enhance global food security.

As part of the forum, an official reception was organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Greece, with the participation of representatives of the diplomatic corps, companies, and other institutions.