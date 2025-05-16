31.6 C
Islamabad
Friday, May 16, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeInternational NewsAzerbaijan’s PM meets with Chinese Ambassador
International News

Azerbaijan’s PM meets with Chinese Ambassador

44
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Baku, May 16 (AZERTAC/APP) : Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, met Thursday with Lu Mei, Ambassador of China.
Both sides praised the dynamic development of Azerbaijani-Chinese relations, attributing it to the joint efforts of President Ilham Aliyev and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The meeting also underscored the importance of President Ilham Aliyev’s recent state visit to China. They noted that the “Joint Declaration on the Establishment of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People’s Republic of China” signed by the heads of state elevated relations between the two countries to a higher level.
The meeting discussed trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation between Azerbaijan and China, including the prospects for cooperation in various areas of mutual interest.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan