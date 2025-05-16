Azerbaijan’s PM meets with Chinese Ambassador

- Advertisement -

Baku, May 16 (AZERTAC/APP) : Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, met Thursday with Lu Mei, Ambassador of China.

Both sides praised the dynamic development of Azerbaijani-Chinese relations, attributing it to the joint efforts of President Ilham Aliyev and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The meeting also underscored the importance of President Ilham Aliyev’s recent state visit to China. They noted that the “Joint Declaration on the Establishment of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People’s Republic of China” signed by the heads of state elevated relations between the two countries to a higher level.

The meeting discussed trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation between Azerbaijan and China, including the prospects for cooperation in various areas of mutual interest.