Azerbaijan, UK discuss strengthening interparliamentary ties

BAKU, Dec 11 (AZERTAC/APP) : Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, met with Lord Alderdice, Trade Envoy of the United Kingdom to Azerbaijan.

The meeting focused on bilateral cooperation in areas such as economy, trade, energy, renewable energy, education, and defense, highlighting the importance of reciprocal visits and dialogue in strengthening ties.

The discussion referenced Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s visits to the UK and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s participation at COP29 in Baku last year.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova praised the development of interparliamentary relations and emphasized the role of close dialogue in enhancing them. Lord Alderdice underscored the progress of bilateral relations across various sectors and the importance of fostering interparliamentary cooperation.