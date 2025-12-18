Azerbaijan, European Union explore bilateral relations

- Advertisement -

BAKU, Dec 18 (AZERTAC/APP) : Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova met with Marijana Kujundžić, Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Azerbaijan.

The meeting focused on Azerbaijan-EU relations. Both sides hailed the positive momentum observed in bilateral ties during 2025, including reciprocal visits and high-level meetings. They emphasized the significance of discussions between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and António Costa, President of the European Council, as well as Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, in advancing various aspects of the bilateral agenda.

Marijana Kujundžić congratulated Azerbaijan on the progress achieved in the peace process with Armenia, describing it as a historic milestone. She noted that these advancements are significant not only for the region and continent but also for the global arena.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova briefed the diplomat on the ongoing Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process and confidence-building measures between the parliaments. She also highlighted concerns regarding the Strategic Agenda for the EU-Armenia Partnership and referenced the close cooperation between the parliaments of Azerbaijan and EU member states, recalling her relevant visits and meetings.

Addressing European Parliament resolutions against Azerbaijan, Gafarova stressed that current regional realities and achievements in the peace process with Armenia demonstrate the biased nature of such resolutions.

The discussion further reviewed various aspects of Azerbaijan-EU relations, emphasizing the importance of energy partnership and exploring new opportunities to enhance cooperation in transport, trade, and other sectors.