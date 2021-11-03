At UN, Pakistani youth delegate makes clarion call for settling Kashmir dispute

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 03 (APP): A Pakistani youth delegate has urged the U.N. to resolve the Kashmir dispute according to the Security Council resolutions that promised Kashmiris their right of self-determination, and to hold India accountable for human rights abuses in the dispute territory.

“As the voice of Kashmiri youth, I implore the international community to come forward and play its effective role,” Muzdalfa Ahmed, the youth delegate, told the UN General Assembly’s Third Committee, which deals with social, cultural and humanitarian issues.

The committee is holding an informal debate on the UN secretary-General’s report “Our Common Agenda” which is designed to strengthen and accelerate multilateral agreements – particularly the 2030 development Agenda – and make a tangible difference in people’s lives.

Wednesday’s debate was organized to ensure stronger participation of young generations in decision-making for the future. Ms. Ahmed spoke on how can the Secretary-General’s Common Agenda help to deliver more for young people, especially those affected by long and festering conflicts.

“As a youth delegate with Kashmiri roots,” she said, “I too come from such a background,” pointing out that Kashmir region has been reeling under illegal Indian occupation for decades.

“Succeeding generations of Kashmiri youth and children have been forcibly denied their right of self-determination,” the Pakistani youth delegate said, adding that since 5 August 2019 these atrocities have redoubled.

Following its illegal annexation of occupied Kashmir, India has illegally detained 13000 Kashmiri youth, tortured many of them, summarily executed young boys, and put down protest violently, she said.

“The first and foremost goal for all Kashmiris, including its youth, is the peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with relevant resolutions of the Security Council which have promised the people of Jammu and Kashmir their right of self-determination.”

“Give Kashmiris the right to self-determination,” Ms. Ahmed said in conclusion.