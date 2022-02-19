At UN; Pakistan voices concern over growing Islamophobia, non-implementation of UN resolutions

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 19 (APP):The visiting Pakistan parliamentary delegation leader, Sardar Talib Hasan Nakai, MNA, has expressed serious concern over the increasing tide of Islamophobia, saying the phenomenon undermines the efforts to forge a common path to global challenges.

Speaking in the 2022 Parliamentary Hearing, a joint initiative of the IPU (Inter-Parliamentary Union) and the UN General Assembly president, he also called for the implementation of UN resolutions, saying, “Failure to do so must have consequences for the concerned states”.

Nakai was intervening in a session devoted to the UN Secretary-General’s ‘Our Common Agenda’, a landmark new report, that calls for the renewal of multilateralism.

“As we seek to amplify the voice of Parliaments and Parliamentarians at the UN, it is vital to identify the shared challenges to multilateralism,” the Pakistani delegation leader said, pointing to the growing social and economic inequality that breeds divisions, and distrust of global institutions.

“As this trust deficit widens,”Nakai said, “the voices that promote isolationism and extreme nationalism become more powerful.”

“We also see a rising tide of Islamophobia, racism, xenophobia and other forms of intolerance, which undermine the efforts to forge a common path to global challenges,” the Pakistani delegation leader told some 200 parliamentarian from around the world.

Nakai also pointed to glaring gap in the implementation of UN resolutions, saying it undercuts the efforts to advance an international order based on the principles of the UN Charter.

“Article 25 of the UN Charter obligates the states to implement UN Security Council resolutions,” he said, adding,”This must be uniformly implemented. Failure to do so must have consequences for the concerned states.”

Later, in a discussion of Climate Change, the Pakistan delegation leader warned that “It is an impending catastrophe.”

Pakistan, although contributing only 0.9% to global greenhouse gas emissions, is the 5th most vulnerable country as per the Global Climate Risk Index, Nakai pointed out.

“Through our own resources we have started the most robust and comprehensive climate mitigation and adaptation projects,” he said, referring to the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Project (TBTTP) that alone had contributed to sequestration of 8.4 Metric Tons of CO2 during 2016-2021.

“This has, together with our increased commitments to renewable energy and energy efficiency, have enabled us to reduce emissions by 9% in 5 years”, Nakai said.

“However, our national efforts must be complemented by matching support in terms of climate finance, technology transfer, and capacity building,” the Pakistan delegation chief added.