At UN, Pakistan to unveil its climate investment portfolio seeking funding for projects

UNITED NATIONS, Apr 19 (APP): Pakistan is set to present its climate investment portfolio Wednesday evening at a session of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Investment Fair 2023, which brings together governments, the private sector, and financial intermediaries to boost financing for development.

“Basically we are seeking foreign investments into projects that can help the Government of Pakistan tackle the climate crisis,” an official told APP. The projects, according to the official, include adapting to climate change, low-cost housing construction and microfinance, the financial services provided to low-income individuals excluded from traditional banking.

Pakistan’s 2022 monsoon season produced significant rainfall, devastating floods and landslides, displacing millions of people and killing over 1,700 people.

The Fair provides a dynamic platform for the public and private sectors to discuss specific investment opportunities and critical policies and regulations that support closing the SDG investment gap.

“Our objective is to apprise global investors that projects are available that are supported by the Government of Pakistan and can help achieve sustainable development and climate goals,” the official added.

Tariq Bajwa, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Finance, will deliver the keynote address via video link from Islamabad.

The hybrid session will be facilitated by Marco Neto, Director of UNDP’s Finance Sector Hub.

Welcoming remarks will be delivered by Navid Hanif, UN Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Development.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN, Munir Akram, will be launching the Pakistan SDG Investor Map, which will identify concrete, investable solutions to pressing needs at the country level.

The Fair also promotes high-impact sustainable development projects in emerging and frontier markets and facilitates dealmaking in investment projects that advance SDGs.

Kanni Wignaraja, Assistant Secretary-General and Assistant Administrator and Director for Regional Bureau of Asia-Pacific of the UNDP; Hamid Yaqoob, Pakistan’s Secretary of the Finance Division; Haroon Sharif, former Pakistan State Minister Investments / Senior Advisor Financing for Development of UNDP Pakistan; and Syed Mohsin Ahmed, CEO of Pakistan Microfinance Network are among key participants.