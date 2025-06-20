ASEAN secretary-general calls for pioneering forward-looking partnership with China

- Advertisement -

JAKARTA, Jun 20 (BRNN/APP): ASEAN and China must pioneer a forward-looking partnership, anchored in resilient and equitable value-chain integration as well as climate and tech-responsive infrastructure, to chart a more inclusive and sustainable course in today’s fragmented world, said ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn here on Thursday.

Speaking at the Jakarta Forum on ASEAN-China Relations, Kao highlighted five strategic areas he believed to be pivotal in redefining the future of ASEAN-China relations: digital economy, green transition, supply chain connectivity and resilience, transport connectivity, and tourism cooperation.

The ASEAN-China partnership has delivered substantial economic achievements. Two-way trade surged dramatically from 105.9 billion U.S. dollars in 2004 to 770 billion dollars in 2024, accounting for 20 percent of ASEAN’s total trade, Kao said.

Both ASEAN and China attach great importance to cooperation in emerging industries, and advance it as a priority area, said Chinese Ambassador to ASEAN Hou Yanqi.

“We must implement the consensus reached by our leaders and deepen cooperation in areas such as digital economy, digital transformation, scientific and technological innovation, artificial intelligence, big data, and smart cities,” said Hou.

The development and growth of emerging areas require a more open, inclusive and orderly international economic and trade environment, Hou added.

The Jakarta Forum on ASEAN-China Relations, held under the theme “New Areas, New Engines, New Opportunities” on Thursday, brought together officials, diplomats, and business leaders to explore new paths for inclusive and sustainable growth.