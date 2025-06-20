Argentina’s jobless rate rises to four-year high

- Advertisement -

BUENOS AIRES, June 20 (Xinhua/APP): Argentina’s unemployment rate rose by 0.2 percentage points to 7.9 percent in the first quarter of 2025, the highest in almost four years, said the National Institute of Statistics and Census Thursday.

The data is based on the statistics agency’s Permanent Household Survey, which covers 31 urban areas with a combined population of 29.8 million.

In the surveyed areas, about 1.1 million people in the economically active population were unemployed, suggesting a total of around 1.7 million across Argentina.

Meanwhile, the employment rate stood at 44.4 percent in the first quarter, representing some 13.3 million people with jobs.

A nationwide breakdown shows that the Greater Buenos Aires area — which includes the capital and its surrounding districts — posted an unemployment rate of 9.1 percent.

Excluding the capital, the surrounding districts alone recorded a higher rate of 9.7 percent, the highest in the country. The area is home to Argentina’s main industrial hub.

The Pampas region, known for its agricultural output, posted the second-highest rate at 7.4 percent, according to the agency.