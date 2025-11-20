- Advertisement -

TASHKENT, Nov 20 (UzA/APP):Central Asia is a unique region with a rich historical heritage and enormous potential. In recent years, its countries have demonstrated unprecedented consolidation of political will and a readiness to address long-standing challenges collectively.

The initiative of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to hold regular Consultative Meetings of the Heads of State of Central Asia, proposed at the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly in September 2017, became a turning point that fundamentally transformed the atmosphere of regional dialogue. Owing to the openness and mutual trust fostered among countries through this initiative, cooperation has reached a qualitatively new level, creating a solid foundation for the stability and prosperity of the entire region.

The Historical Process of Integration and Its Milestones

The first Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia was held on 15 March 2018 in Astana (now Nur-Sultan), marking a significant milestone. Before this, each state in the region focused primarily on its own sovereignty, while issues of security, borders, and infrastructure remained unresolved. At Uzbekistan’s initiative, for the first time, the leaders of all five countries gathered at one table to discuss shared challenges on an equal footing and develop joint approaches. This “new political atmosphere” made it possible to overcome hostility and mistrust: the settlement of the border issue between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, achieved for the first time in 26 years, marked a breakthrough.

Following the first meeting, the format continued to evolve: the second meeting took place in November 2019 in Tashkent, the third on 6 August 2021 at the Avaza resort complex in Turkmenistan, the fourth on 21 July 2022 in Cholpon-Ata (Kyrgyzstan), the fifth on 14-15 September 2023 in Dushanbe (Tajikistan), and the sixth on 9 August 2024 in Astana (Kazakhstan).

At each gathering, the leaders reaffirmed the principles of equality, trust, and pragmatism.

Uzbekistan’s Role as a Strategic Initiator

Thanks to its geographic position and the active diplomacy of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Uzbekistan has become a catalyst for renewing the regional agenda. Since 2016, the country’s policy built on the principles of good-neighborliness has yielded tangible results: significant border agreements have been signed, border regimes have been simplified, and transport links have been restored.

According to official data, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and neighboring countries has increased by approximately 2.6 times (from $2.5 billion in 2016 to $6.3 billion in 2021). The opening of road and rail connections and the removal of visa barriers have enabled hundreds of enterprises to conduct business under conditions nearly identical to those within the country itself.

Among the key achievements within the format, the following can be noted:

Launch of a new diplomatic mechanism. The initiative by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to establish regular consultative meetings in 2017 created a platform for open and comprehensive discussions on all issues of importance to the region. This step broke down barriers of mistrust and laid the foundation for practical cooperation.

Strategic long-term planning. At the sixth meeting, the Concept for the Development of Regional Cooperation “Central Asia 2040” was adopted, setting out a long-term vision for regional integration over the coming decades. In accordance with this concept, the countries agreed on priorities in the fields of economy, energy, water management, and transport.

Practical tools. A Roadmap for Regional Cooperation for 2025-2027 was approved, turning the agreed principles into concrete practical steps, including interconnected projects in four key areas: transport connectivity, energy, water and environmental development, and socio-economic cooperation.

Institutional strengthening. At Uzbekistan’s initiative, the Council of National Coordinators for the Consultative Meetings of the Heads of State of Central Asia was established. Its first meeting was held in January 2025 in Tashkent, where Uzbekistan presented its concept for the chairmanship. This created a regular expert-level communication channel that ensures a unified strategy for summit preparation.

Chairmanship for 2025-2026. In November of this year, Uzbekistan is set to host the Seventh Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia, which is expected to conclude with a series of significant events – an Inter-Parliamentary Forum, meetings of the ministers of defense, trade, and transport, as well as a Cultural and Humanitarian Forum.

Economic Dynamics and Trade

The expansion of regional cooperation has produced concrete economic results. Mutual trade turnover among Central Asian countries has exceeded $11 billion per year, nearly doubling from the 2018 level (≈$5.7 billion). This was made possible by removing border barriers: customs procedures have been simplified, joint customs zones introduced, and transport corridors automated. The share of intra-regional trade in the overall foreign trade of Central Asian states has been steadily growing and, by 2024, reached 10 percent of the region’s total external trade.

In parallel, cooperation with key external partners has strengthened. Trade with countries of both the East and the West has been growing at rates exceeding the global average. According to the Eurasian Development Bank, trade turnover between Central Asia and China doubled between 2017 and 2024. In 2024, total trade volume between China and the region amounted to $94.8 billion. Mutual trade with the Gulf states increased by an average of 4.2 times, reaching approximately $3.3 billion.

These indicators demonstrate that strengthening internal cooperation simultaneously enhances the region’s competitiveness in the global market. Joint projects in industrialization, agriculture, and tourism are opening new channels for goods and investment, transforming Central Asia into a promising hub of integration.

Infrastructure Transformation and Transport Integration

The practical implementation of regional dialogue is clearly reflected in the development of transport infrastructure. According to banking analysts, more than $52 billion will be invested in Central Asia’s transport corridors by 2035. A significant portion of these funds is directed toward the construction and modernization of highways and railways, ports, and border checkpoints.

Air links between the capitals have been restored. High-speed service between Tashkent and Almaty (the Tulpar-Talgo project) has resumed, and regular bus routes are being launched. New initiatives are emerging daily: roads are being built, logistics centers are being installed, and digital hubs are being developed for cargo monitoring. According to experts, around 90 projects with a total value of approximately ≈$53 billion are already at various stages of implementation.

These projects are becoming the key driver of regional integration, moving the region from abstract plans to tangible outcomes. Joint assessments indicate that creating an efficient transport network will reduce transportation costs and integrate the region into global supply chains.

Breakthrough in Resolving Border Issues

One of the most significant outcomes of the consultative format has been the settlement of border disputes. On 21 February 2025, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan signed the final protocol on the delimitation of the state border, and on 13 March 2025, they officially opened border crossings. On 31 March 2025, the presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan concluded the Treaty on the Junction Point of State Borders.

These historic agreements have effectively put an end to decades of tension in the Fergana Valley. Following their signing, residents of border areas received security guarantees for safe and unrestricted movement. Representatives of border services note that thanks to the atmosphere of trust established, the need for a constant border presence along the Kyrgyzstan – Tajikistan frontier may be significantly reduced.

This demonstrates an unprecedented level of openness: internal borders are becoming zones of cooperation, and the countries’ resources can be redirected toward combating shared threats – terrorism, drug trafficking, and illegal migration – thereby enhancing the security of the entire region.

Water-Energy and Environmental Cooperation

A critically important area of the consultations has been the joint resolution of water and energy challenges, which for many years were a source of regional tension. As President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has emphasized, “there is no alternative to a water solution that equally takes into account the interests of all countries and peoples of the region”. This principle of equitable consideration has served as the basis for dialogue across both international platforms and national initiatives.

Regional consultations are already underway on water-resource management and the development of mutually beneficial cooperation mechanisms between the Amudarya and Syrdarya basins. The parties are discussing technological exchanges (flow regulation, hydropower storage, and joint hydroelectric plants) and environmental monitoring programs.

Special emphasis is placed on integrating energy markets. Agreements have been reached to coordinate gas and electricity supplies, adopt green technologies, and expand the use of renewable energy sources. Although these initiatives will require time for full implementation, they are already reshaping the principles of regional dialogue – shifting it from confrontation to joint planning and the integrated use of shared resources.

Strategic Vision of the “Central Asia 2040” Concept

Long-term priorities are enshrined in the “Central Asia 2040” Concept, adopted at the sixth summit. This document united the five countries for the first time under a shared strategy that extends for several decades. It emphasizes the goal of transforming Central Asia into a center of sustainable economic growth and political stability, ensuring the free movement of people, goods, and services within the region.

The Concept envisions accelerated industrial cooperation, economic digitalization, environmental protection, and the creation of a unified transport and logistics space. In practice, this entails continued simplification of visa and customs regimes, the development of cross-border infrastructure, and the establishment of joint ventures in key sectors.

Uzbekistan, as one of the major economic players in Central Asia, views this as an opportunity to transform its economy: diversifying exports, attracting investment into mechanical engineering and agro-industrial cooperation, and integrating energy systems – all of which will strengthen the position of the country and the region as a whole on the global stage.

Conclusion: Transformation Through Cooperation

The Consultative Meetings of Central Asian leaders have proven their effectiveness as a new approach to regional integration, grounded in the principles of good-neighborliness and mutual trust. The initiative of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has evolved from an ambitious idea into a practical mechanism that has turned a theoretical concept into a working reality. The opening of borders, the growth of trade, joint infrastructure projects, and the historic resolution of border disputes are all the result of purposeful and well-calibrated diplomacy.

The evolution of the format – from the first meeting in March 2018 to a recognized mechanism of regional integration – reflects the Uzbekistan leadership’s deep understanding that proper security and prosperity are achievable only through cooperation. As experts emphasize, the Leader of Uzbekistan has “brought integration to a qualitatively new level” and set the region “on a path of sustainable development”.

Many obstacles remain on the road to a united and prosperous Central Asia, yet the platform for consultative meetings established under Uzbekistan’s leadership provides a foundation of trust and cooperation. This internal cohesion will enable the region not only to overcome the legacy of past confrontations, but also to become a source of stability in an increasingly unpredictable world.