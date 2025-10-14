Araghchi to attend NAM meeting in Uganda

- Advertisement -

Tehran, Oct 14 (IRNA/APP): Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Esmaeil Baghaei has announced that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will visit Uganda to participate in the 19th Mid-Term Ministerial of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

Esmaeil Baghaei said late on Monday that the summit’s main slogan is “Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence,” and foreign ministers and diplomatic delegations from more than 120 member countries of the movement are expected to attend.

He added that in addition to general discussions and the declaration of member states’ positions, a session of the Non-Aligned Movement’s Palestine Committee will also be held, with the participation of its member states, including the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The spokesperson further noted that alongside presenting Iran’s positions at the general assembly of foreign ministers, Minister Araghchi will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from various countries on the sidelines of the summit.