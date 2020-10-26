BEIJING, Oct 26 (APP):Arab envoys posted in China from 20 Arab states and the African Union (AU) visited China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region and spoke positively of achievements in the economic, social and human rights development in the province.

“From October 19 to 22, diplomatic envoys posted in China from 20 Arab states and the AU visited Xinjiang. They spoke positively of Xinjiang’s achievements in the economic, social and human rights development,” Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing held here.

The delegation met with Shohrat Zakir, chairman of Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region and also visited local enterprises, schools, poverty alleviation projects and grass-roots communities. He said that they were invited to the households to talk face-to-face with villagers, gaining a deep understanding of the situation in Xinjiang in such aspects as social stability, ethnic equality and unity, improvement of people’s livelihood and economic development.

The delegation also went to Islamic institutes and mosques to learn about the situation on protection of freedom of religious belief. Zhao Lijian said that they spoke positively of Xinjiang’s achievements in the economic, social and human rights development. “Some envoys pointed out that what’s been said about human rights in China and Xinjiang by some external parties are nothing but baseless lies.”

They said that Xinjiang’s experience in combating terrorism and radicalization is worth learning from and they stand ready to contribute to strengthening practical cooperation between Arab states and Xinjiang.

“Seeing is believing. Justice resides in people’s hearts,” and added, Xinjiang’s achievements in economic and social development and poverty alleviation are there for all to see. National unity and harmony and human rights progress are there for all to see. The effects of its counter-terrorism and deradicalization efforts are there for all to see,” he added.

He said that the Chinese side welcomes friends from all countries, including Arab and Islamic states, to visit Xinjiang and tell the world faithfully what a fantastic place it is.