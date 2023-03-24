APHC-AJK convener welcomes COAS’s statement on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, Mar 24 (APP): Convener of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, has expressed his appreciation for the recent statement made by Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir regarding the Kashmir dispute.

In the statement issued in Islamabad, Saghar commended the Pakistani armed forces for their unwavering support towards the Kashmir cause and their commitment to the right to self-determination for the people of Kashmir.

He said that the army chief’s timely statement had not only cleared the propaganda of freezing Kashmir for 20 years but it has revitalized and rejuvenated the passion of the freedom-loving people of Kashmir who have been scripting a new history of resistance while fighting against the Indian occupation forces.

Saghar said that the crystal clear and categorical statement by the Pakistan army chief had busted the lies being peddled by the Indian-funded networks that have been running a disinformation campaign against Pakistan for the past several years. History bears witness to the fact that the Pakistani armed forces have always supported the Kashmir cause, he added.

“The Kashmiri people owe a debt of gratitude to the Pakistan Army for its continued and consistent support of our struggle for the right to self-determination,” Saghar said, adding Kashmiris firmly believe that, whatever the circumstances, Pakistan would never leave them alone.