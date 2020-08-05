Any unilateral change in IIOJK status quo illegal, invalid: China

BEIJING, August 5 (APP):China on Wednesday reiterated its principled stance over the Kashmir issue and stressed that any unilateral change in the status quo in the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was illegal and invalid.

“Our position is consistent and clear. This issue is a dispute left over from history between Pakistan and India that is an objective fact established by the United Nations Charter, United Nations Security Council’s resolutions and bilateral agreement between Pakistan and India,” Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing while reacting to one year completion of India’s unilateral actions change the demography of IIOJK.

He said, any unilateral change to the status quo (in IIOJK) was illegal and invalid, and emphasized that the issue should be properly resolved peacefully through dialogue and consultation between the parties concerned.

On the continuing massive atrocities on innocent Kashmiris at the hands of Indian troops deployed in the held territory and India’s escalating ceasefire violations and rhetoric against Pakistan which posed a serious threat to regional and international peace and security, the spokesperson said, “China follows closely the situation in the Kashmir region.”

Wang Wenbin remarked that Pakistan and India were neighbours that could not be moved away. “Peaceful coexistence serves the fundamental interest of both and the common aspiration of the international community.

“The Chinese side hopes that the two nations could properly handle differences through dialogue, improves relations and jointly safeguard peace, stability and development of both countries and the wider region,” he added.

To a query about the issuance of a new map by Pakistan showing a part of Kashmir as disputed territory, the spokesperson said he had already stated China’s position on the Kashmir issue and he would not repeat it.

China has been a staunch supporter of Pakistan on the Kashmir issue. In the joint statement issued after the visit of President Dr Arif Alvi to China this March, the Kashmir was also raised during the visit and China underscored that it was paying close attention to the current situation and reiterated that the Kashmir issue was a dispute left from history, and should be properly and peacefully resolved based on the UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreement. China also opposed any unilateral actions that complicate the situation.

In July, the foreign ministers Pakistan and China agreed to jointly defend regional stability. Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on phone and discussed a wide range of issues, including regional situation and the Kashmir issue.

Wang Yi said China and Pakistan should work together to jointly tackle challenges and defend common interests and regional peace and stability.