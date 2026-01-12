Monday, January 12, 2026
International News

Another shipment of petroleum products sent from Baku to Armenia

BAKU, Jan 12 (AZERTAC/APP) : The supply of petroleum products from Azerbaijan to Armenia continues.
On January 11, a train comprising 18 wagons carrying 979 tons of A-92 grade motor fuel departed from the Bilajari station toward Boyuk Kesik. The shipment will be delivered to Armenia via transit through Georgia.
It should be noted that on January 9, 2026, a total of 2,698 tons of petroleum products – transported in 48 wagons – were dispatched from the Bilajari station to Armenia. This shipment included 1,742 tons of A-95 gasoline and 956 tons of diesel fuel.
Earlier, on December 18, 1,220 tons of A-95 grade motor fuel were also sent from Baku to Armenia.

