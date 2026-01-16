AMKODOR explores cooperation prospects with Tanzania

- Advertisement -

MINSK, Jan 16 (BelTA/APP): A delegation from Tanzania visited AMKODOR – Management Company of AMKODOR Holding Company. Cooperation with this African country was outlined during a meeting with representatives of the Belarusian enterprise, BelTA learned from the press service of AMKODOR.

Tanzania’s delegation toured the permanent exhibition showcasing AMKODOR vehicles designed for road construction, municipal services, and agricultural operations. AMKODO’s representatives discussed the technical specifications of the special-purpose vehicles, their functional capabilities, and practical operational experience in various countries.

During the meeting, the guests were given a detailed overview of the key areas of activity, technical capabilities of the machines, and their practical applications. Particular attention was paid to adapting the equipment to various climatic conditions and the specifics of operation, taking into account the needs of foreign clients. The negotiations were held in a constructive atmosphere and allowed for the exploration of potential cooperation formats, the press service emphasized. Deputy Industry Minister Denis Bakei participated in the discussions.

Following the meeting, the delegation noted the versatility and technological sophistication of AMKODOR machines and expressed interest in further dialogue and the development of cooperation.