Amir of Kuwait receives Saudi Interior Minister

Kuwait, Sep 15 (SPA/APP): Amir of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz on Monday at Bayan Palace .

At the outset of the meeting, the interior minister conveyed the greetings of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, along with their wishes of continued progress and prosperity to the Amir of Kuwait and to the government and people of Kuwait.

The Amir of Kuwait expressed his deep appreciation to the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, praising the strength of the historic relations between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait and the bonds of brotherhood and cooperation that unite their peoples.

During the meeting, they reviewed relations and the ongoing security cooperation between the two brotherly countries.