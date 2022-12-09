Amid escalating attacks by Afghan-based terrorists, UN Chief slams use of violence for political means

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 08(APP): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called for steps to end violence, amid increasing attacks against Pakistan from terrorist groups operating in Afghanistan, including Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

“He (UN chief) strongly condemns the threat and any use of violence for political means,” the UN Deputy Spokesman, Farhan Haq, said in response to a question.

The secretary-general, he said, remains “concerned” about the announcement that the TTP has ended the ceasefire with Pakistan and about the threat of new attacks.

“All parties, including the Taliban, need to do everything they can to prevent further violence,” the spokesperson added.