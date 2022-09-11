Ambassador Munir Akram pays rich tributes to Quaid’s sterling leadership

NEW YORK, Sep 11 (APP): Pakistan’s UN Ambassador, Munir Akram, paid high tributes to Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah on his 74th death anniversary, with a pledge to abide by his principles of building Pakistan into a dynamic, progressive, moderate, and democratic Islamic country.

“Today, the nation pays tribute to our founding father #QuaidEAzam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 74th death anniversary,” he said in a tweet marking the occasion.

“We solemnly pledge to abide by his principles to serve Pakistan with utmost devotion, integrity and an unwavering commitment for a prosperous future”, Ambassador Akram added.

APP/ift