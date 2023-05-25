Ambassador Munir Akram mourns former senior Pakistani diplomat Ahmad Kamal’s death

NEW YORK, May 25 (APP): Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN, Munir Akram, has expressed his grief on the passing of Ambassador Ahmad Kamal, saying he had made “significant contributions” to the UN system as the envoy to the UN in New York and in Geneva.

“I grieve the passing of Ambassador Ahmad Kamal, a senior and respected colleague and one of Pakistan’s most eminent diplomats,” he said in a condolence message.

“All the members of the Pakistan UN Mission and I express our heartfelt condolences to Ambassador Kamal’s wife and family on this great loss and pay our deep respect for his 40 years of meritorious services to Pakistan and the cause of world peace and development.

“May his soul rest in peace!”