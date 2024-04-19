Ambassador Munir Akram discusses issues on UN agenda with Iran’s top diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, Apr 19 (APP): Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN, Munir Akram, met Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian at UN Headquarters

in New York on Thursday.

A press release of the Pakistan Mission said that they exchanged views on the close cooperation between the two brotherly countries and discussed various issues on the UN agenda, including the UN Security Council, without elaborating.

The Iranian top diplomat was here in connection with the Council’s high-level debate on the situation in the Middle East, including the question of Palestine.