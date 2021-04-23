Ambassador Moin meets President Xinhua News Agency

BEIJING, April 23 (APP):Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin Ul Haque met President and Editor-in-Chief of Xinhua News Agency, He Ping at the Xinhua Headquarters here on Thursday.

The two sides discussed to strengthen cooperation between the news agencies of Pakistan and China. They appreciated that Pakistan-China All Weathers Strategic Cooperative Partnership spanned all areas of bilateral cooperation including the important field of media and exchanges, and resolved to consolidate this partnership further.

Both sides cherished the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between Pakistan and China, which have been nurtured through successive generations of leadership and the people in the two countries.

Pakistan and China are celebrating the 70th anniversary of establishment of their diplomatic ties, and have planned more than hundred activities to rejoice this important milestone. The two sides expressed satisfaction at the media exchanges planned in this regard.

Xinhua is China’s premier, official, state-run news agency. It is the largest news agency in the world in terms of worldwide correspondents. Xinhua established news bureaus in Pakistan in the 1950s with presence in Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta.

Xinhua has also established cooperative arrangements with Associated Press of Pakistan and private media outlets in Pakistan.