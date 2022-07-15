Ambassador Masood Khan calls for boosting Pakistan-US ties in cultural field

WASHINGTON, Jul 15 (APP): Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, Thursday called for strengthening cultural ties between the two nations to promote people-to-people exchanges on the back of the existing cultural affinities and linkages.

The Ambassador made these remarks while talking to Dr Paul Michael Taylor, Head of the Asian Cultural History Programme of the Smithsonian Institute, the world’s largest museum, education, and research complex, according to an embassy press release.

During the meeting at the embassy, the Ambassador highlighted the important role of cultural and people-to-people exchanges in strengthening bilateral relations, noting that the 75th anniversary of the establishment of Pak-US diplomatic ties this year provided an excellent opportunity to showcase the close cultural linkages between the two countries, the press release said.

He added that through such exchanges the people of two countries could better understand each other’s perspectives and cultures.

On his part, Dr Taylor briefed the Ambassador on the rich collection maintained by the Smithsonian Asian Cultural History Programme on Pakistan, particularly on Kashmir.

He said that he had frequently travelled to Pakistan and was interested in working on the rich cultural heritage of the region.

Dr Taylor also shared his earlier collaboration with Lok Virsa on a multi-year museum and archival capacity building project as well as his ongoing collaboration with International Resource Centre (IRC) and Maati TV in Lahore on a series of programmes encouraging local production of films in Central and South Punjab.

The Ambassador said that the Embassy was keen to work and collaborate with the Smithsonian Institute in different cultural fields, by facilitating bilateral exchanges and organizing events to promote rich Pakistani culture in the United States.

In this regard, he invited the Smithsonian Institute to partner with the Embassy to mark the 75th Anniversary of the establishment of Pak-US diplomatic ties. Dr. Taylor welcomed the idea and conveyed his interest in collaborating with the Embassy to mark this important milestone.

Dr. Taylor also spoke about the various fellowships and research opportunities offered by the Smithsonian Institute for graduate, pre-doctoral, or post-doctoral students. He said that there was very little interest from Pakistan in these fellowships and that he looked forward to have more participation from Pakistani applicants in these programmes.

