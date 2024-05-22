Ambassador Hashmi visits BFSU, meets students learning Urdu

BEIJING, May 22 (APP): Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi visited the Beijing Foreign Studies University (BFSU) and met its President Jia Wenjian.

During the visit, the ambassador interacted with Chinese students learning Urdu at its Language Department.

Ambassador Hashmi said “These students are ambassadors of Pakistan-China friendship.”

The ambassador was accompanied by the senior officials of the embassy.

