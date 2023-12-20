Ambassador Hashmi underscores media’s role in highlighting successes of China-Pakistan ties

BEIJING, Dec 20 (APP):: Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi on Wednesday underscored that media collaboration has a vital role in highlighting successes and solidify the mutual trust which is the bedrock of China-Pakistan relationship.

He made these remarks while speaking via online at the 8th CPEC Media Forum “Next Decade of CPEC: Opportunities and Learning from Past Decade” held in Islamabad to celebrate the completion of the first decade of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Ambassador Hashmi highlighted that the 2nd phase of CPEC is poised to focus on the socio-economic development of our peoples. The key CPEC projects promise to improve the lives and livelihood opportunities, including for those in the remote areas.

He said enhancing bilateral industrial cooperation between Pakistan and China remains pivotal. In the next phase of CPEC, both sides would endeavour to accelerate implementation of 2022 Framework Agreement on industrial cooperation to develop industrial parks and special economic zones in Pakistan.

Ambassador Hashmi said with CPEC’s increased focus on green projects, such as hydro power generation and solar parks, we are determined to achieve the target of 60 percent renewables in our national energy mix by the year 2030.

He noted that CPEC symbolizes the combined efforts of two countries to bring their economic and trade ties at par with their robust political partnership.

He underlined that the seamless connectivity between Xinjiang and Gilgit Baltistan is key to facilitate trade, promote people to people exchanges and solidify geopolitical ties between our two countries.