Ambassador Haque extends greeting on 74th National Day of China

BEIJING, Oct 1 (APP): Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque on Sunday extended warmest greetings on the 74th National Day of the People’s Republic of China.

“This special day marks not only the founding of PRC but also symbolizes resolve, resilience and hard work of a great nation to achieving national rejuvenation and goal of a modern socialist country,” he stated on social media platform ‘X’.

China National Day, officially the National Day of the People’s Republic of China, is annually celebrated on October 1 to commemorate the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949.

Chinese people enjoy a 7-day holiday from October 1 to 7 October, which is known as Golden Week. There are usually many activities held around the country, especially in Beijing. It is a peak time for Chinese people to travel at home and abroad.

APP/asg