BEIJING, Nov 29 (APP): Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque met with CAEXPO Secretary General, Wang Lei on the sidelines of 17th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, Guangxi province of China and discussed ways and means for enhancing Pakistan’s footprint in the premier trade and investment platform which represents 11 countries with combined GDP of US$ 17.5 trillion and a consumer market of around 2 billion people.

Secretary General Wang welcomed Pakistan’s participation as Special Partner Country for the first time and admired the impressive country pavilion set up by TDAP and booths by Pakistani businesses displaying quality merchandise and attractive handicrafts.

He hoped that Pakistan’s Trade and Investment Promotion Conference held on the Expo’s sidelines would introduce Pakistan’s vast market to Chinese and ASEAN entrepreneurs.

Ambassador Haque congratulated Secretary General Wang on successful organization of 17th CAEXPO despite the pandemic’s challenge and conveyed gratitude for inviting Pakistan as Special Partner Country.

Underlying CAEXPO’s significance for regional trade and investments, the Ambassador referred to President Dr Arif Alvi’s video address in the inaugural ceremony in which he proposed a China-ASEAN-Pakistan trade triangle.

The Secretary General said that Pakistan would remain as the Special Partner Country for the 18th CAEXPO next year as well.

Ambassador Haque welcomed the decision expressing the hope that the pandemic related travel restrictions would have eased by that time which would enable participation of high level official and trade delegations from Pakistan.