Ambassador Akram greets Muslims serving UN on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

Ambassador Akram greets Muslims serving UN on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

NEW YORK, Oct 19 (APP):Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, has greeted Muslims brothers and sisters serving the UN on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), hailing him as the “greatest man in the history of mankind.”

“We cherish this day as being our sacred duty to follow the teachings of Allah that were sent to us through his beloved prophet and provide the path to salvation,” he said in a message to mark the occasion.

“Muhammad [PBUH] was not only a messenger of God but also a role model whose teachings set guidelines for the entire Ummah and the world,” the Pakistani envoy said, adding that he was a great statesman and a diplomat who established diplomatic ties with world leaders through letters, envoys, or by visiting them personally.

“The defining moments of Prophet Muhammad’s [PBUH] career as a diplomat are the Pledges at al-Aqabah, the Constitution of Medina, and the Treaty of Hudaybiyyah,”Ambassador Akram said.

“Muhammad [PBUH] was a man of virtue, a perfect model in all aspects of life. He is rated as the greatest man in the history of mankind,” he added. “His noble example is perpetual beacon which lights the way for all humanity”.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Pakistani envoy briefs UN chief on India’s massive repression in Kashmir, urges action to de-escalate tensions

Naat khawan reciting Naat during Mehfil e Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) as the nation starts preparations for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations

Naat khawan reciting Naat during Mehfil e Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) as the nation starts preparations for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations

A vendor displaying decorative items for sell in the city in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebration

A vendor displaying decorative items for sell in the city in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebration

An illuminated view of State Bank building decorated with colorful lights at Thandi Sarak as the nation starts preparations for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations in befitting manners

An illuminated view of State Bank building decorated with colorful lights at Thandi Sarak as the nation starts preparations for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations in...

An illuminated view of buildings decorated with colorful lights at Ravi Road as the nation starts preparations for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations in befitting manners

An illuminated view of buildings decorated with colorful lights at Ravi Road as the nation starts preparations for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations in befitting manners

People preparing the models at Shama Road as the nation starts preparations for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations in befitting manners

People preparing the models at Shama Road as the nation starts preparations for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations in befitting manners

Aamir Khan

Pakistan urges ‘timely’ action to tackle water-related issues like floods, drought

People participating in a rally to mark Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) after Friday prayer at Manan Chowk in the city

People participating in a rally to mark Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) after Friday prayer at Manan Chowk in the city

A vendor displaying banners ,badges and other items for sell on road side inconnection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations

A vendor displaying banners ,badges and other items for sell on road side inconnection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations

An illuminated view, connection ,Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, (PBUH) ,

An illuminated view, connection ,Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, (PBUH) ,

An illuminated view of Jam-e-Masjid decorated with colorful lights at Shadman area of the city as the nation starts preparations for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations in befitting manners

An illuminated view of Jam-e-Masjid decorated with colorful lights at Shadman area of the city as the nation starts preparations for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations...

Pakistan among countries posting rise in TB cases due to Covid-19: WHO

Pakistan among countries posting rise in TB cases due to Covid-19: WHO