ISLAMABAD, Oct 03 (APP): Pakistan Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and the EU, Amna Baloch on Tuesday held discussions with Rector Rik Van de Walle of Ghent University.

The ambassador discussed the ongoing engagement tracks related to knowledge partnerships and sought deepening of ties, including collaborations with specialized research consortium, Pakistan Embassy in Belgium posted on X.

https://x.com/EmbassyPakBel/status/1709225201928417522?s=20

In a related post, the embassy said that the ambassador also held an interaction with the Pakistani students .

The students shared their ongoing concerns and challenges and the ambassador assured them of complete support and facilitation.

,

Meanwhile, Ambassador Amna Baloch called on Permanent Representative of Croatia to the European Union Ambassador Irena Andrassy.

They exchanged views on areas of mutual interest and greed to explore new avenues of cooperation, another post on X said.