Alvi felicitates Erdogan on re-election as Turkiye’s president

ISLAMABAD, May 29 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday felicitated Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election to the office.

“His win is reflective of the trust posed in him by the people,” the president said in a message to Erdogan.

Alvi said Turkiye is a close friend and a country with which we have had brotherly relations for centuries.

“Pakistan and Turkiye have always stood by each other and I am confident that our relations would continue to prosper under your dynamic leadership,” he said.

The president said he looked forward to working with President Erdogan closely and further expand bilateral cooperation with Turkiye in all areas of mutual interest.