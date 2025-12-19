AlUla to host Endurance Race with riders from 12 countries

- Advertisement -

AlUla, Dec 19 (SPA/APP): AlUla Governorate on Saturday will host the Saudi Arabian Olympic and Paralympic Committee Endurance Cup, which will be held at AlFursan Equestrian Village with the participation of 200 male and female riders representing 12 countries.

The race is organized by the Royal Commission for AlUla in partnership with the Saudi Arabian Equestrian Federation. It features a main 120-kilometer race (CEI2*) divided into four stages, in addition to an international 100-kilometer race (CEI1*), as well as two local races over distances of 40 and 80 kilometers.

The organizing committee has set Friday as the date for the veterinary inspection of the participating horses, along with a briefing meeting for riders to explain the race regulations and instructions. The competitions will begin at dawn on Saturday.

Endurance races in AlUla enjoy strong interest from riders around the world, owing to their outstanding organization, breathtaking natural landscape and rich historical heritage in equestrian sports.